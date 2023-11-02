Court appearance delayed for Michiganders accused of trying to overturn 2020 presidential election

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge delayed the preliminary examination for a group accused of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Out of the 16 people charged in Michigan’s alleged fake elector scheme, six of them were expected to be in court Thursday. The six briefly appeared in court before a judge delayed their preliminary examination.

One group will have their examinations on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, while the other group will be on Jan. 30 and 31.

Earlier this year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 16 people in the case with eight criminal charges, including forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery. Investigators said the group met following the 2020 presidential election and signed a document falsely stating they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified electors.”

Each alleged fake elector is currently facing 14 years in prison.

Previous coverage:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
Kelly McWhirter
Sheriff searching for person who sent anonymous tip in search for Flushing woman’s body
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll to perform in Midland
Crash in Fenton Twp.
All lanes of NB US-23 in Fenton Twp. open after crash, 2 injured

Latest News

Bunny and Sunny have been at the Pet Angel Cat Adoption and Rescue for nearly two years.
Longtime shelter cats looking for forever home
There is a traffic alert.
M-13 in Saginaw Co. back open following crash
The new rules proposed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration would require...
Highway Safety: State’s seat belt use went down for 2023
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Thursday morning, Nov. 2