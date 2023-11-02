Former Oxford school board treasurer’s attorney says report backs up client’s claims

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Former Oxford Community School Board treasurer Korey Bailey wants to see a change in how schools deal with active shooter situations.

“I wanna be an advocate to see how this can be implemented again at the state and federal. I spent a number of years as a firefighter and fire drills mandated, practiced trained. We don’t do that with threat assessment,” Bailey said. “I want to be an advocate on how to get that implemented so that we take that just as serious as we do fire drills.”

This comes after the report from an independent investigation into the deadly 2021 Oxford High School shooting was released on Monday, Oct. 30th. A report Bailey’s attorney said backed up claims made by his client.

“What came out in this report was nothing new. If you look back at what Tom and Corey said at their press conference over a year ago, was is in this report. The failure to follow policies and procedures the failure to have training,” his attorney said.

The 572-page report from Guidepost Solutions revealed the district failed to adhere to its own threat assessment policies on the day Ethan Crumbley killed four students and injured seven others. In the report, investigators described efforts by district lawyers and the teachers union to discourage people from cooperating with the investigation.

“Tom [Donnelly] and I have attended countless board meetings, asking them to release us from the attorney client privilege, the Open Meetings Act, which would allow us to open freely and completely during our depositions. We had to sit there and say we can’t answer that,” said Bailey.

The roadblocks were unnecessary, according to Bailey. His attorney thinks the community should pay attention to.

“I think that a responsible community would ask then, why the delay? Why did you have to keep this secret for so long? And I think that goes to the question about what the motivation was,” said Bailey’s attorney.

Representatives from Guidepost Solutions will be in Oxford on Thursday, Nov. 2nd to discuss the investigation and their findings.

