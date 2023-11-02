Game of the Week preview, playoffs week 2: Goodrich Martians

Friday will see powerhouses Freeland and Goodrich face off for the TV5 Game of the Week.
By Cole Martens and Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODRICH, Mich. (WNEM) – Friday will see powerhouses Freeland and Goodrich face off for the TV5 Game of the Week.

Last week, the Goodrich Martians picked up a convincing 35-6 victory over Ortonville Brandon.

For the third straight postseason, Freeland and Goodrich will meet in districts.

Goodrich picked up the win last year 10-9 on their way to the state championship game. If the Martians win tomorrow, it would be the program’s fifth district title and second time winning back-to-back.

While Goodrich only has one loss on the season, the team knows there is some cleaning up to do if they are going to get pass the Falcons.

“We’re getting better,” said Head Coach Tom Alward. “We’re still making too many mistakes but we’re getting better and I love our resiliency. Our kids expect to win and they play to win and we’re just hopeful that we can eliminate mistakes because the games don’t get any easier.”

“We’re all still working on our bread and butters still. We’re working hard, doing our thing and we just want to play. We got to stay disciplined to our assignments. That’s all we have been preaching, staying disciplined,” said Max Macklen, a Goodrich junior wide receiver/defensive back.

TV5 will be live at Goodrich High School on Friday to continue coverage of the Game of the Week.

Read next:
Police: 11-year-old hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on Halloween
Suspect charged
What it would be like with and without the time change
If Daylight Saving Time were permanent, the sunrise would affect all of Michigan with the sun...
Saginaw Co. residents make large Thanksgiving donation to soup kitchen
East Side Soup Kitchen donation
Oxford shooting report shared with community
Guidepost Solutions report meeting with Oxford community

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
Kelly McWhirter
Sheriff searching for person who sent anonymous tip in search for Flushing woman’s body
Crash in Fenton Twp.
All lanes of NB US-23 in Fenton Twp. open after crash, 2 injured
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll to perform in Midland

Latest News

Friday will see powerhouses Freeland and Goodrich face off for the TV5 Game of the Week.
Game of the Week preview, playoffs week 2: Goodrich Martians
Game of the Week preview, playoffs week 2: Freeland Falcons
We're into the district final round for high school football in Michigan and our next TV5 Game...
Game of the Week preview, playoffs week 2: Freeland Falcons
Game of the Week
TV5′s Game of the Week announced