Game of the Week preview, playoffs week 2: Goodrich Martians

GOODRICH, Mich. (WNEM) – Friday will see powerhouses Freeland and Goodrich face off for the TV5 Game of the Week.

Last week, the Goodrich Martians picked up a convincing 35-6 victory over Ortonville Brandon.

For the third straight postseason, Freeland and Goodrich will meet in districts.

Goodrich picked up the win last year 10-9 on their way to the state championship game. If the Martians win tomorrow, it would be the program’s fifth district title and second time winning back-to-back.

While Goodrich only has one loss on the season, the team knows there is some cleaning up to do if they are going to get pass the Falcons.

“We’re getting better,” said Head Coach Tom Alward. “We’re still making too many mistakes but we’re getting better and I love our resiliency. Our kids expect to win and they play to win and we’re just hopeful that we can eliminate mistakes because the games don’t get any easier.”

“We’re all still working on our bread and butters still. We’re working hard, doing our thing and we just want to play. We got to stay disciplined to our assignments. That’s all we have been preaching, staying disciplined,” said Max Macklen, a Goodrich junior wide receiver/defensive back.

TV5 will be live at Goodrich High School on Friday to continue coverage of the Game of the Week.

