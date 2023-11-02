Highway Safety: State’s seat belt use went down for 2023

By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The seat belt use rate in Michigan fell slightly in 2023, according to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP).

The seat belt use rate decreased by two percent since 2019, according to results from a grant-funded direct observation study done by Michigan State University.

In 2023, Michigan’s seat belt use rate was 92.4 percent, a decrease of 0.5 percent from the 92.9 percent recorded in 2022. The 2023 study was done between May and July and showed the lowest seat belt use rate since 2004, when it was 90.5-percent.

Even if there is a one percent increase in seat belt use, that means an estimated 10 fewer traffic deaths and 100 fewer serious injuries, according to Michigan OHSP. In 2022, the state had 1,123 deaths.

“Seat belts are the foundation of every effective traffic safety strategy and one of the easiest things drivers and passengers can do to be safe,” said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “Michigan was once a leading state in seat belt use. It should give all Michiganders pause to see that our state’s seat belt use rate continues to decrease an alarming two percentage points since 2019. Drivers and passengers of all ages must buckle up, every trip, every time.”

There has been a decline of seat belt use in the State of Michigan.(Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning)

A further breakdown of the data showed the state’s highest seat belt use rate was 97.9 percent in 2009. The counties with the lowest seat belt use rate is generally in rural communities in northern Michigan.

The observation survey also included using electronic devices, talking or typing. The rate of drivers using an electronic device was 8.3 percent, a 2.2 percent increase from the 6.1 percent rate in 2022.

“Since much of the seat belt survey was conducted before Michigan’s hands-free law took effect on June 30, we are looking forward to next year’s results to see the impact the new law has had on traffic safety,” Bower said.

The nationwide seat belt use rate was 91.6 percent in 2022, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

For more information and resources, visit Michigan OHSP.

