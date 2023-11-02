Longtime shelter cats looking for forever home

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Bunny and Sunny have been at the Pet Angel Cat Adoption and Rescue for nearly two years.

“Despite their extra needs (which don’t even require a lot of extra care) these two boys have SO MUCH LOVE to give and are just WAITING for you to come and bring them home,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The two cats have the same disease, and they are best friends. Which means they are looking to be adopted together.

Both cats love to talk and be close to people. They also love to cuddle, groom each other, and hug each other, the shelter said, adding they get along with other cats.

Bunny and Sunny have been at the Pet Angel Cat Adoption and Rescue for nearly two years.(Pet Angel Cat Adoption and Rescue)

Sunny, the orange cat, is nervous when meeting new people and he doesn’t like to be picked up. But he loves attention and will sit on your lap when it’s his idea, the shelter said.

Bunny is a social butterfly and loves everyone, the shelter said.

They both have periodontal disease, which affects each of them differently. They had dental work in 2022, and do not currently require any extra medical care, the shelter said.

“Sunny is a mouth breather, as his disease affects his sinuses. Bunny had most of his teeth pulled, and while he can eat completely normally and doesn’t struggle at all, he does smack his lips together. Both boys have no extra care they need right now, but just need an owner who understands and is aware,” the shelter said.

Bunny is also blind in one eye and has been like that his whole life, the shelter said.

The shelter said the cats do not get along with dogs, and would do best with a family with gentle, quiet children over the age of 8.

Both cats are fixed, microchipped, and up-to-date on all their shots.

If you are interested in adopting the pair, contact Pet Angel in Frankenmuth or fill out this adoption form.

