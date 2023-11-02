M-13 closed in Saginaw Co. due to crash

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAGINAW Co., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of M-13 are closed in Saginaw County due to a crash.

M-13 is closed at Moore Road due to a crash. Drivers will need to find a detour.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Several police vehicles were seen at the scene.

TV5 will update once we learn more.

