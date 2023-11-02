Oxford shooting report shared with community

An independent report says the Oxford school shooting was avoidable.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) – An independent report says the Oxford school shooting was avoidable.

The 2021 tragedy left four students dead and seven other people injured.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, community members had the chance to learn about the report from Guidepost Solutions, which ran the independent investigation.

The report released this week says Oxford High School failed to identify shooter Ethan Crumbley as a threat despite evidence that he might cause harm.

The nearly 600-page report comes almost two years after the shooting. It is an examination of the events before, during, and after the shooting: things the district failed to do, signs that were missed, and protocols that were not followed.

A big concern that was brought up was the school board’s unwillingness to cooperate with investigators, and they were not mandated by the district to be interviewed or provide statements.

Some parents believe this has all been a part of their attempt to cover up their actions.

“Basically expose to the community what we already knew but the board was basically trying to cover up their decisions from the beginning. The administration, they’re not taking responsibility and we want them held accountable,” said parent Mark Gilliam whose daughter was a freshman at Oxford at the time of the shooting.

He said a group of parents are now seeking to have certain board members removed.

TV5′s attempt to speak with the investigation team on this matter was declined.

