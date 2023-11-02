Police: 11-year-old hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on Halloween

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) – An 11-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in Flushing on Tuesday night and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31 about 8 p.m., Flushing police officers were called to the 1400 block of Coutant Street for reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, Flushing Police Chief Steve Colosky said.

Colosky said when officers arrived on scene, they found an 11-year-old boy had been hit by a vehicle that was traveling west on Coutant Street.

According to Colosky, Flushing officers and bystanders began to administer first aid. He said medics were dispatched and arrived at the scene within two minutes and began to administer critical life support to the boy.

The boy was taken to Hurley Hospital where he was listed in critical condition on Tuesday night, Colonsky said.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, Flushing police said they did not know the exact status of the boy’s condition, but he was still in the hospital. Police were told he was doing a bit better.

Flushing police had escorted the 31-year-old driver of the vehicle to Hurley Hospital as well and conducted a blood draw, Colonsky said, adding the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Flushing police detectives and Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

If you have any information or may have witnessed the incident, call the Flushing Police Department at 810-659-3119.

