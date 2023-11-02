‘Really strange’: Customers of Bay City tax service say taxes haven’t been filed

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Customers of a tax service in Bay City say the business has gone dormant and their taxes aren’t done.

Adam Stephan, a customer of a company, said he now faces the possibility of having to pay a penalty.

“I’m pretty confused to be honest with you, about the whole situation, about the business, and where they stand, and why my taxes weren’t filed,” he said.

Stephan paid $250 dollars to have his 2022 taxes prepared by Falasz Tax and Accounting in Bay City.

“We’ve used them for years, and we’ve had no issues. So this is really strange,” he said.

Stephan said his taxes aren’t done and he wants to know why.

“It’s all very disconcerting,” he said.

No one was at the business when TV5 stopped by on Thursday, Nov. 2, but a note posted on the front door says the business has been cyber attacked and phones and computers are down. It goes on to say they’ve been working with authorities to keep customer’s information safe, and that they are working with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

It ends by stating, “We will reach out as soon as we are told we can call.”

TV5 tried calling the number for the business but only got a busy signal.

In the meantime, clients like Stephan are left scrambling.

“I’m at risk of paying penalties because they were due in July. So I have to get them redone and sent in as soon as possible,” Stephan said.

Given that, he said he has a message for Falasz Tax and Accounting, LLC.

“Do right by your customers. Reach out to clients that have questions and provide them with some answers, even if it’s not a great answer,” Stephan said.

An IRS spokesperson declined to comment on this situation, citing federal law, but he did say taxpayers experiencing fraud or misconduct should file a 14157-A affidavit, along with a complaint form, and mail them to the IRS.

As for Stephan, he’s finding someone else to do his taxes next year.

“In terms of credibility and trustworthiness of a business, I think they’ve kind of burned that bridge as far as that goes,” he said.

If you are in a similar situation, you can click here to file a complaint about a tax preparer with the IRS.

