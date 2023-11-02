Saginaw Co. residents make large Thanksgiving donation to soup kitchen

In just three weeks, many of us will sit down to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, but for those who may not be able to do that, there is an effort to help.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - In just three weeks, many of us will sit down to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, but for those who may not be able to do that, there is an effort to help, and it’s already underway.

Organizations like the East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw make sure a Thanksgiving meal is available to everyone, and it’s thanks in large part to donations like the one it received on Thursday, Nov. 2.

“We have two vehicles full of groceries. Actually, we’ve only got a few turkeys today, we’ve got another 40 to buy,” said lifelong Saginaw County resident Edward Coates.

He and his wife Cyndi brought a special delivery to the East Side Soup Kitchen on Thursday: a large donation of food for this year’s Thanksgiving feast.

“The potatoes, the beans, the gravy, almost everything for the meal,” he said.

Coates said he’s been organizing this food drive with friends in the community for the past five years. He said they pool their money together to buy the food, and he and his wife deliver it.

For her part, Diane Keenan, executive director of the East Side Soup Kitchen, calls this goodwill gesture a blessing.

“Oh my gosh, it’s hard to put into words, it really is. It means everything to us,” she said. “Without these types of donations, our Thanksgiving dinner might not happen.”

Coates said it’s better to give than receive.

“It’s heartwarming to know that we can help all the people that come here and heartwarming to know that all of this food doesn’t have to come out of the soup kitchen’s annual budget. So, it’s in essence the same as making a financial donation, but it feels more personal because we’re actually delivering the food,” he said.

The East Side Soup Kitchen’s Thanksgiving feast will take place on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Read next:
Decades long sexual abuse claims can seek justice under proposed bills
Justice for Survivor bills limit statute of limitations for victims of sexual abuse
Court appearance delayed for Michiganders accused of trying to overturn 2020 presidential election
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
What it would be like with and without the time change
If Daylight Saving Time were permanent, the sunrise would affect all of Michigan with the sun...
Police: 11-year-old hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on Halloween
Suspect charged

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
Kelly McWhirter
Sheriff searching for person who sent anonymous tip in search for Flushing woman’s body
Crash in Fenton Twp.
All lanes of NB US-23 in Fenton Twp. open after crash, 2 injured
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll to perform in Midland

Latest News

Guidepost Solutions report meeting with Oxford community
Oxford shooting report shared with community
An independent report says the Oxford school shooting was avoidable.
Oxford shooting report shared with community
In just three weeks, many of us will sit down to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, but for those who...
Saginaw Co. residents make large Thanksgiving donation to soup kitchen
If Daylight Saving Time were permanent, the sunrise would affect all of Michigan with the sun...
What it would be like with and without the time change