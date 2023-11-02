Saginaw Co. residents make large Thanksgiving donation to soup kitchen

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - In just three weeks, many of us will sit down to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, but for those who may not be able to do that, there is an effort to help, and it’s already underway.

Organizations like the East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw make sure a Thanksgiving meal is available to everyone, and it’s thanks in large part to donations like the one it received on Thursday, Nov. 2.

“We have two vehicles full of groceries. Actually, we’ve only got a few turkeys today, we’ve got another 40 to buy,” said lifelong Saginaw County resident Edward Coates.

He and his wife Cyndi brought a special delivery to the East Side Soup Kitchen on Thursday: a large donation of food for this year’s Thanksgiving feast.

“The potatoes, the beans, the gravy, almost everything for the meal,” he said.

Coates said he’s been organizing this food drive with friends in the community for the past five years. He said they pool their money together to buy the food, and he and his wife deliver it.

For her part, Diane Keenan, executive director of the East Side Soup Kitchen, calls this goodwill gesture a blessing.

“Oh my gosh, it’s hard to put into words, it really is. It means everything to us,” she said. “Without these types of donations, our Thanksgiving dinner might not happen.”

Coates said it’s better to give than receive.

“It’s heartwarming to know that we can help all the people that come here and heartwarming to know that all of this food doesn’t have to come out of the soup kitchen’s annual budget. So, it’s in essence the same as making a financial donation, but it feels more personal because we’re actually delivering the food,” he said.

The East Side Soup Kitchen’s Thanksgiving feast will take place on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

