Slowly warming through the end of the week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - With high pressure beginning to set up to our southeast, quiet weather will be able to reside in Mid-Michigan with a small warm up too! There’s just one small exception over the next couple of days as far as rain goes, that will just be on Friday afternoon and evening. With this chance of rain though, it is very minimal so there’s no need to plan around it. We’re expecting only a few sprinkles or an isolated light shower at best. With the breeze starting to pick up, the ground will start to dry out a little more efficiently so yard work into the next few days is also looking more favorable!

Today

Wind chills are warmer this morning by as much as 5 to 10 degrees so it’s a bit of a more comfortable start today! At the bus stop you’ll still want a heavier jacket just with temperatures right around freezing, but overall it’s a quiet start today. We are expecting the breeze to pick up today though, so afternoon bus stops will have a more noticeable wind with speeds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph from the southwest. The southwest wind is what’s helping warm temperatures a little bit as we have a high closer to 47 degrees. The normal high temperature today is 52 degrees. Dry weather also holds all day with a partly sunny sky.

Thursday will have a high of 47 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies remain overnight with a low of 36 degrees, though the wind will remain. Sustained speeds will be slightly slower at 5 to 10 mph, but gusts will still be present around 20 mph. The wind direction will also remain southwesterly. Morning bus stops on Friday will be cool, but dry and quiet weather will remain.

Thursday night will stay above freezing. (WNEM)

Friday & Weekend

Highs on Friday will be closer to 50 degrees with the same southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. The wind will slow down into Saturday, but the warmth also continues! Temperatures will get up to 52 on Saturday, then Sunday will be closer to 54 degrees.

We're warming up into the weekend! (WNEM)

Friday does have one very small chance of sprinkles or a stray shower in the afternoon and evening. Overall, there’s no need to change any plans that you have with the rain chances being so small. A lot of this will stay elevated as virga, but will keep cloud coverage thicker as a result. Dry weather will hold into Saturday with only a slight chance of a few showers on Sunday afternoon. Stay tuned for more updates on the weekend, and take a look at the temperature trend past the weekend in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Friday only holds a very small shower chance in the afternoon. (WNEM)

