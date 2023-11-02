Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning, mid-Michigan and happy Thursday! It’s a quiet start to the day, so check out five stories to know.

1. After an independent investigation into the Oxford High School shooting, former school board member Korey Bailey said the report coincides with his prior claims the district failed to adhere to its policies and district officials weren’t cooperating with the investigation. Bailey and former school board president Tom Donnelly resigned last year because they felt the district wasn’t being transparent enough.

2. After weeks on strike, the UAW and the Big Three are working to ratify contracts. UAW workers at Ford are currently voting until 6 a.m. on their new contract. Today, the union’s national Stellantis council will vote on the tentative agreement. Tomorrow, the UAW national General Motors council will vote on its agreement. Read here to find out how the strike was impacting local dealerships.

3. Tonight, a second special Flint City Council meeting to discuss city business and ARPA funding. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. On the agenda, discussions over the Priority Waste garbage collection contracts, increased food access and improving parks.

4. A man described as a “serial monster” by the Genesee County Sheriff is back in court today. Michael Barajas faces several charges, including criminal sexual conduct, witness bribing and intimidating. A woman claims Barajas sexually assaulted her and threatened her life when she was a child. His pre-trial hearing begins at 9:45 a.m. in circuit court.

5. The highly-anticipated professional international tennis tournament, the Dow Tennis Classic, is underway. Today, the pros visit area schools to meet with aspiring student-athletes. Main draw matches are at noon, followed by feature night matches. Quarterfinals kick off tomorrow. Seven Top-100 players are here, and four in the Top-50.

