What it would be like with and without the time change

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Coming up this weekend is an event that gets everyone talking, and that is the time change! Over the years, the twice a year event has been highly debated and elected officials draft new bills. However, every March and November we make the switch between standard time and daylight-saving time.

The time change dates to the 1900s with the purpose of war, saving energy, for behavioral patterns. During the World Wars I and II, the shifting of time allowed energy to be conserved and directed towards war efforts. By conserving energy, people throughout time can use less energy, lowering the cost of bills. Another reason for the change was due to the agriculture impacts in North America and allowing workers to have daylight later in the day for long summer hours. Obviously, conditions change overtime, but the time change remains.

Shifting the clock by an hour is a widely debated topic and for many reasons. Some point to health, school times, driving, energy costs, and many more reasons to use standard time or daylight-saving time. Whether you have a strong opinion on the time change or just take it minute by minute, looking at what it would be like using one over the other would also be an adjustment.

If Daylight Saving Time were permanent, the sunrise would affect all of Michigan with the sun coming up around or after 9am. (WNEM)

Looking at December 21, 2023, and June 24, 2024, gives a good idea being when the winter equinox and summer solstice happening respectively. Those days are the shortest and longest days of daylight we experience.

In Saginaw, the sunrise on December 21, 2023, is 8:05am and sunset is 5:02pm under standard time. If the time change did not occur and daylight-saving time remained the sunrise would be at 9:05am and set at 6:02pm. For Flint, the sunrise is at 8:02am and sets at 5:03pm on December 21, 2023. If daylight-saving time were permanent, the sun would rise at 9:02am and set at 6:03pm on the shortest daylight day of the year.

In reverse on the longest daylight day of the year on June 20, 2024, the normal sunrise and sunset times are 5:55am and 9:19pm, respectively. If standard time was adopted year-round the sunrise would be at 4:55am and set at 8:19pm in Saginaw. In Flint on June 20, 2024, the sunrise is also happening at 5:55am and will set at 9:17pm. Without the time change to daylight saving time, the sunrise and sunset would be at 4:55am and 8:17pm, respectively.

Daylight Saving Time ends on November 5, 2023 at 2:00am. (WNEM)

Being under both has pros and cons, and the time change is difficult for some to adjust to. Best advice to help get through the time change in the spring and fall is to slowly start adjusting your bedtime to what it is coming, avoid coffee or alcohol, avoid napping, reduce screen time, and adjust your light exposure to name a few tips.

One positive for everyone is to check smoke and fire alarms around the time change. Make sure they are functioning properly and have or replace batteries. The same practice should be done with carbon monoxide detectors.

