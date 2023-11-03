AG warns of imposter scam targeting elderly, disabled

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents about an increase in an imposter scam targeting seniors and people with disabilities.

The fraudsters claim to be from the Administration for Community Living’s (ACL) Eldercare Locator of the Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL). They have reportedly made calls to seniors asking for personal information or demanding payment, and threatening jail time or fines, the AG’s office said.

Nessel wants seniors and their caregivers to remember no government agency will:

call out of the blue and ask for a Social Security number;

ask for payment by gift card, bitcoin, or other digital currency or wire transfer; or

threaten to suspend anyone’s Social Security number -- this cannot be done.

“The actions of these bad actors threaten to undermine resources that seniors rely on every day by using them as vehicles for fraud,” Nessel said. “The best way to avoid becoming a victim is to be suspicious of anyone calling to ask for your personal information. My office’s Consumer Protection Team stands ready to answer your questions and provide assistance whenever it is needed.”

You can protect your personal and financial information by following these tips:

End a call right away if you have any suspicions about the caller.

Never provide your Social Security number, bank account information, or Medicare number to someone who phones, messages, or emails you unsolicited.

Never use a gift card or wire transfer to make a payment to someone you do not know.

Never open email attachments or links unless you know the sender.

Join the National Do Not Call Registry.

If you think you have been a victim of an imposter scam, file a complaint here.

