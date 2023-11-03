BWell Saginaw launches new self-help mental health resource

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Bwell Saginaw is launching a new self-help mental health resource.

The organization said at the request of high school students from Saginaw County, it launched the new BWell Mental Healthopedia, which is designed for people 12-years-old and older.

BWell Saginaw said the feelings described in the new Mental Healthopedia are in students’ own words, and the suggestions were provided by a team of local mental health professionals within the BWell Saginaw Partner Coalition. The organization added these suggestions are not meant to replace professional help.

A disclaimer on the Mental Healthopedia states:

For all of the feelings noted, each could be describing a normal/common feeling or one that needs professional attention. If you experience feelings that lead to thoughts of killing yourself or hurting others, call 911 immediately. If you experience feelings that lead to physical symptoms like shortness of breath, heart racing, or other physical symptoms that cause you discomfort, you may want to call 911 or visit your doctor. For more information for your own feelings or those of a friend, please call 988.

BWell Saginaw said the Mental Healthopedia is categorized into “My Body,” My Brain,” and “My Relationships.” The organization said it hopes local teens will see this tool as an opportunity to share their mental health struggles without fear of stigma or reprisal.

The organization said in addition to the Mental Healthopedia, each public high school in Saginaw County has the materials and equipment for a Chill Room that could be used by students who need to address their mental health needs. Grant money is also going toward training school staff on mental health first aid and suicide prevention, BWell Saginaw said.

BWell Saginaw said though this is not a full solution to Saginaw County’s youth mental health crisis, these resources are “getting the ball rolling” on a community-wide continuum of care.

