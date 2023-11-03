Disruptions during Flint City Council’s special meeting delays progress

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A special meeting in Flint to discuss a contract on waste services has been delayed due to in-fighting amongst councilmembers.

A Flint resident said the fighting has to stop.

“They need to come together or resign. They’re hurting the residents,” Rose Morrow, who lives in the 1st Ward, told TV5.

The special meeting was also set to discuss resolutions for ARPA funds, opioid settlement funds and the Priority Waste contract.

“The First Ward is really hurting. I know you’ve driven up, everybody’s driven up on the First Ward. They’ve forgotten about the First Ward. And it’s sad,” Morrow added.

This was Morrow’s first in-person meeting after moving back to her hometown of Flint in 2021. She left disappointed.

“This ARPA money, it’s people out there that need their roofs repaired,” Morrow said. “I know people that need their furnace replaced, everything. But, they can’t even get past that.”

Ten minutes into the meeting a 30-minute recess was called by Councilmember Ladel Lewis, who then got up and walked from the chamber. That lead to debates on if the meeting was legal or not.

“The meeting was over. It was adjourned for lack of a quorum,” Councilman Eric Mays said. “It could’ve have been a recess. Ordered by her because it takes a vote of the majority of the council, present.”

Mays would later be removed from the meeting. Many in attendance also walked out, expressing frustration with the council.

“We must never forget what these funds were initially given to us for. They were for food and water,” a resident said.

Today, Councilwoman Candice Mushatt of the 7th Ward will hold a community meeting for 7th Ward residents to discuss the Priority Waste garbage contract. The meeting hopes to gather valuable input from residents and address any concerns regarding the contract. All 7th Ward residents are encouraged to attend and voice their opinions.

The meeting is Friday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brennan Senior Center at 1301 Pingree Avenue.

