Driver injured after crashing into school bus, police say

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A driver of a van was injured after crashing into a school bus Friday morning in Midland.

It happened at 10:12 a.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and E. St. Andrews Road on Friday, Nov. 3.

The van was on E. St. Andrews when it failed to yield at the stop sign and hit a Midland Public Schools school bus, the Midland Police Department said, adding the crash caused the school bus to hit a County Connections bus.

The driver and occupants of both buses were not injured in the crash, police said.

The driver of the van suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to MyMichigan Medical Center for treatment.

If you have any information on this crash, contact the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

Read next:
McDonald’s offering free meal to veterans on Veterans Day
McDonald’s offering free meal to veterans on Veterans Day
Start your shopping early at Frankenmuth’s Holiday Open House
Frankenmuth holiday
Northern Michigan man pleads guilty to charges in death of 2 women
Generic gavel picture
Disruptions during Flint City Council’s special meeting delays progress
City of Flint Municipal Center

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
The superintendent said staff and students are reporting illness, so the decision was made to...
State Street Academy in Bay City closed Friday due to illness
If Daylight Saving Time were permanent, the sunrise would affect all of Michigan with the sun...
What it would be like with and without the time change
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
There is a traffic alert.
21-year-old critically injured in crash on M-13

Latest News

Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Nov. 3
BWell Saginaw Mental Healthopedia
BWell Saginaw launches new self-help mental health resource
McDonald’s offering free meal to veterans on Veterans Day
McDonald’s offering free meal to veterans on Veterans Day
Frankenmuth holiday
Start your shopping early at Frankenmuth’s Holiday Open House