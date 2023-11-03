Driver injured after crashing into school bus, police say

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A driver of a van was injured after crashing into a school bus Friday morning in Midland.

It happened at 10:12 a.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and E. St. Andrews Road on Friday, Nov. 3.

The van was on E. St. Andrews when it failed to yield at the stop sign and hit a Midland Public Schools school bus, the Midland Police Department said, adding the crash caused the school bus to hit a County Connections bus.

The driver and occupants of both buses were not injured in the crash, police said.

The driver of the van suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to MyMichigan Medical Center for treatment.

If you have any information on this crash, contact the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

