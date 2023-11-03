FNL Forecasts: Playoffs Week 2

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Week 2 of playoff football has arrived and we expect weather conditions to be fairly typical of the first weekend in November. Temperatures around kickoff this evening will be in the lower 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. While most stay dry, a few games this evening, particularly east and south could have a few sprinkles or light isolated showers moving through. This isn’t expected to be a significant rain. Windy conditions are expected today too, by the evening the breeze will slow slightly but could still be considered breezy at 10 to 20 mph from the southwest. We wish all teams the best of luck tonight, and the Game of the Week is Freeland @ Goodrich!

Freeland @ Goodrich
Freeland @ Goodrich(WNEM)
Ithaca @ New Lothrop
Ithaca @ New Lothrop(WNEM)
Bullock Creek @ Chesaning
Bullock Creek @ Chesaning(WNEM)
Harbor Beach @ Ubly
Harbor Beach @ Ubly(WNEM)
Pontiac-ND Prep @ Corunna
Pontiac-ND Prep @ Corunna(WNEM)
Grand Blanc @ Davison
Grand Blanc @ Davison(WNEM)
Birch Run @ Frankenmuth
Birch Run @ Frankenmuth(WNEM)
Cass City @ Millington
Cass City @ Millington(WNEM)
Midland Dow @ Saginaw Heritage
Midland Dow @ Saginaw Heritage(WNEM)
Detroit Central @ Montrose
Detroit Central @ Montrose(WNEM)

