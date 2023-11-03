Friday, Nov. 3, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - We made it to Friday! Happy morning to you. Check out five stories to know as you get ready for the day ahead.

1. State Street Academy in Bay City is closed today due to an illness outbreak in staff and students. The Academy said a sanitation crew will clean the school today and kids will return to class on Wednesday, Nov. 8 since Monday and Tuesday are teacher development days.

The superintendent said staff and students are reporting illness, so the decision was made to close school. (State Street Academy)

2. Thursday’s special Flint City Council meeting was meant to discuss resolutions for ARPA funds and the Priority Waste contract. Councilman Eric Mays was removed from the meeting, Ladel Lewis left and councilmembers Jerri Winfrey-Carter and Dennis Pfieffer removed themselves as well. Residents attending for the first time are growing frustrated from council’s inaction.

3. UAW leaders from across the country met in Detroit, voting to send the Stellantis agreement to members for ratification. Members will get a 25 percent raise, cost of living adjustments and a $5,000 ratification bonus. Thousands of temporary workers will become full-time upon ratification. This is a four-and-a-half year contract.

4. UPS is hiring for the season. The company is hosting virtual interviews for its hub in Flint. They need drivers, helpers and warehouse workers. You could make anywhere from $18.40 to $23 dollars an hour. The virtual interviews are Saturday. They run from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5. Stop into River Place Shops and the Bavarian Inn Restaurant Castle Shops for a Holiday Open House! Get your Christmas list started and enjoy the following offers: Prize drawings, homemade items, free gift wrapping, free gift with $25 cumulative purchase at all participating locations, and unique gifts. Bring a food donation for a local food pantry or a cash donation to go toward the company’s giving program and get a 20 percent off discount card for participating locations! Check out the event.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.