Gladwin Co. public safety millage back on the ballot

GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM) - After going down by just 74 votes last August, Gladwin County leaders are sending another public safety millage to voters.

“They’re going to have to make some serious decisions in the event that this goes down again,” said Gladwin County Sheriff Mike Shea.

He was talking about the Gladwin County Board of Commissioners, saying they’ll have to get creative with the budget if the Gladwin County public safety millage is voted down on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

“They’re going to have to cut out $1.2 million at a minimum out of the total county budget, which is about 10 percent of the overall total county budget,” Shea said.

He said this is the proposal’s second attempt. Voters rejected it in August by 74 votes. Then, county administrators put it on the November ballot.

Shea said if passed, it will be in place through 2028, generating an estimated $1.8 million for county public safety during the first year.

Shea said the additional annual cost for homeowners is $1.50 for every $1,000 of taxable value of property. So, a $50,000 parcel would be $75, and a $250,000 parcel would be $375.

“People think that if the county gets this initiative passed, that they can do whatever they want with the money. That’s not true. All of this has to go to law enforcement,” Shea explained.

If the millage fails, some deputies could lose their jobs.

“There’s a very good chance that that’s going to happen. The county commissioners are going to be left in a position that it’s going to be tough. They’re going to have to cut from somewhere. I don’t know why that group would be immune to it,” Shea said.

He believes a lot of pushback came from homeowners along the lakes that are facing new tax assessments when water levels return to normal after the 2020 flood. He wants to remind them home insurance rates and home values are tied to how good public safety is in the community.

“I understand where they’re coming from, but at the same token, take in all the details, everything that’s going to weigh into that equation,” he said.

Residents of Gladwin County also weighed in on this millage.

“I think that the way that everything’s going in the world nowadays, you need a strong police presence. And those guys have a hard job, and they need funding. So I’m going to be voting yes,” said resident Brad Hude.

Other Gladwin County residents agreed, saying it is a price they are willing to pay.

“Especially everything that’s going on in the world right now, how crazy things are. It’s very important to pass this public safety millage. Public safety is number one,” one resident said.

“We need police officers on the road and available when there’s an emergency,” said another.

For his part, Brad Hude said he can see why people may be opposed to the millage.

“You know it’s hard out there. People are working hard and not making enough money. And they’re just tired of paying all these taxes, but you still got to have your police,” Hude said.

No one TV5 encountered who was against the millage wanted to go on camera.

