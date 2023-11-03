Judge rejects Grand Blanc woman’s request to remove her from fake elector case

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – A judge rejected a Grand Blanc woman’s request to remove her from the fake elector case.

Amy Facchinello, the 55-year-old Grand Blanc woman accused of participating in a fake elector plot in the 2020 election, filed a Notice of Removal of State Court Action in September.

Facchinello has been charged with eight felony counts stemming from the fake elector scheme. She sought removal of her case to a federal court, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said.

Honorable Robert J. Jonker, with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan Southern Division, rejected Facchinello’s request on Thursday, Nov. 2.

“Defendant Facchinello was not a federal officer…and did not act under a federal officer when taking part in the events that allegedly violated Michigan criminal law… presidential electors themselves are not federal officers. Moreover, Defendant Facchinello never became an actual presidential elector anyway,” Jonker stated in his ruling.

After the dismissal of charges against 76-year-old James Renner, of Lansing, per a cooperation agreement, the AG’s office said 15 defendants remain in the state prosecution, and each has pleaded not guilty to eight felony charges.

The preliminary exams are scheduled in Ingham County as follows:

Dec. 13-14, 2023:

Kathy Berden, 70, of Snover

Amy Facchinello, 55, of Grand Blanc

John Haggard, 82, of Charlevoix

Mari-Ann Henry, 65, of Brighton

Michele Lundgren, 73, of Detroit

Meshawn Maddock, 55, of Milford

Ken Thompson, 68, of Orleans

Jan. 30-31, 2024:

William (Hank) Choate, 72, of Cement City

Stanley Grot, 71, of Shelby Township

Mayra Rodriguez, 64, of Grosse Pointe Farms

Rose Rook, 81, of Paw Paw

Kent Vanderwood, 69, of Wyoming

Preliminary exams are yet to be scheduled for the following defendants:

Clifford Frost, 75, of Warren

Timothy King, 56, of Ypsilanti

Marian Sheridan, 69, of West Bloomfield

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.