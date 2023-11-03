Judge rejects Grand Blanc woman’s request to remove her from fake elector case
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – A judge rejected a Grand Blanc woman’s request to remove her from the fake elector case.
Amy Facchinello, the 55-year-old Grand Blanc woman accused of participating in a fake elector plot in the 2020 election, filed a Notice of Removal of State Court Action in September.
Facchinello has been charged with eight felony counts stemming from the fake elector scheme. She sought removal of her case to a federal court, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said.
Honorable Robert J. Jonker, with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan Southern Division, rejected Facchinello’s request on Thursday, Nov. 2.
“Defendant Facchinello was not a federal officer…and did not act under a federal officer when taking part in the events that allegedly violated Michigan criminal law… presidential electors themselves are not federal officers. Moreover, Defendant Facchinello never became an actual presidential elector anyway,” Jonker stated in his ruling.
After the dismissal of charges against 76-year-old James Renner, of Lansing, per a cooperation agreement, the AG’s office said 15 defendants remain in the state prosecution, and each has pleaded not guilty to eight felony charges.
The preliminary exams are scheduled in Ingham County as follows:
Dec. 13-14, 2023:
- Kathy Berden, 70, of Snover
- Amy Facchinello, 55, of Grand Blanc
- John Haggard, 82, of Charlevoix
- Mari-Ann Henry, 65, of Brighton
- Michele Lundgren, 73, of Detroit
- Meshawn Maddock, 55, of Milford
- Ken Thompson, 68, of Orleans
Jan. 30-31, 2024:
- William (Hank) Choate, 72, of Cement City
- Stanley Grot, 71, of Shelby Township
- Mayra Rodriguez, 64, of Grosse Pointe Farms
- Rose Rook, 81, of Paw Paw
- Kent Vanderwood, 69, of Wyoming
Preliminary exams are yet to be scheduled for the following defendants:
- Clifford Frost, 75, of Warren
- Timothy King, 56, of Ypsilanti
- Marian Sheridan, 69, of West Bloomfield
Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.