Judge rejects Grand Blanc woman’s request to remove her from fake elector case

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – A judge rejected a Grand Blanc woman’s request to remove her from the fake elector case.

Amy Facchinello, the 55-year-old Grand Blanc woman accused of participating in a fake elector plot in the 2020 election, filed a Notice of Removal of State Court Action in September.

Facchinello has been charged with eight felony counts stemming from the fake elector scheme. She sought removal of her case to a federal court, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said.

Honorable Robert J. Jonker, with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan Southern Division, rejected Facchinello’s request on Thursday, Nov. 2.

“Defendant Facchinello was not a federal officer…and did not act under a federal officer when taking part in the events that allegedly violated Michigan criminal law… presidential electors themselves are not federal officers. Moreover, Defendant Facchinello never became an actual presidential elector anyway,” Jonker stated in his ruling.

After the dismissal of charges against 76-year-old James Renner, of Lansing, per a cooperation agreement, the AG’s office said 15 defendants remain in the state prosecution, and each has pleaded not guilty to eight felony charges.

The preliminary exams are scheduled in Ingham County as follows:

Dec. 13-14, 2023:

  • Kathy Berden, 70, of Snover
  • Amy Facchinello, 55, of Grand Blanc
  • John Haggard, 82, of Charlevoix
  • Mari-Ann Henry, 65, of Brighton
  • Michele Lundgren, 73, of Detroit
  • Meshawn Maddock, 55, of Milford
  • Ken Thompson, 68, of Orleans

Jan. 30-31, 2024:

  • William (Hank) Choate, 72, of Cement City
  • Stanley Grot, 71, of Shelby Township
  • Mayra Rodriguez, 64, of Grosse Pointe Farms
  • Rose Rook, 81, of Paw Paw
  • Kent Vanderwood, 69, of Wyoming

Preliminary exams are yet to be scheduled for the following defendants:

  • Clifford Frost, 75, of Warren
  • Timothy King, 56, of Ypsilanti
  • Marian Sheridan, 69, of West Bloomfield
Read next:
Michigan House passes clean energy bill package
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
Bank of America announced the minimum hourly wage will climb to $23 starting in October.
Gun control bills passed to protect survivors of domestic violence
Sig Sauer handgun
Driver injured after crashing into school bus, police say
school bus generic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
The superintendent said staff and students are reporting illness, so the decision was made to...
State Street Academy in Bay City closed Friday due to illness
If Daylight Saving Time were permanent, the sunrise would affect all of Michigan with the sun...
What it would be like with and without the time change
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
There is a traffic alert.
21-year-old critically injured in crash on M-13

Latest News

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG warns of imposter scam targeting elderly, disabled
(Source: Gray News)
Gun control bills passed to protect survivors of domestic violence
Michigan man sentenced to decades in prison after pleading no contest in his parents’ 2021 slayings
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Nov. 3