Kids spotted filling empty candy bowl with their own haul

It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral. (Source: Jamie Lim/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral.

Millions of people have watched a video posted online by Jamie Lim showing three trick-or-treaters dishing out their own candy when they find an empty bowl outside a home.

At first, the children were disappointed to find a bowl without candy, but that’s when one of them reaches into his own stash and encourages the others to throw some treats in the bowl.

“Let’s put some candy in there for other people,” you can hear one of the kids say.

“Yeah, let’s be nice,” another agrees.

The children reach into their bags and each grabs a couple of handfuls of candy to replenish the bowl for other trick-or-treaters.

Just as the kids were about to leave, they reached into the bowl to grab a couple of pieces of candy that proved too valuable to part with.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
The superintendent said staff and students are reporting illness, so the decision was made to...
State Street Academy in Bay City closed Friday due to illness
If Daylight Saving Time were permanent, the sunrise would affect all of Michigan with the sun...
What it would be like with and without the time change
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
There is a traffic alert.
21-year-old critically injured in crash on M-13

Latest News

Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Nov. 3
BWell Saginaw Mental Healthopedia
BWell Saginaw launches new self-help mental health resource
Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Israel rules out Gaza cease-fire until hostages released, as US presses for aid, civilian protection
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
The students had the idea to buy candy and have the twins go door-to-door in the hotel to trick...
Students surprise band director’s kids with trick or treating while stuck in hotel on band trip