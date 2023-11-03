Leaman’s Green Applebarn will not host Santa Night event this year

By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Leaman’s Green Applebarn in Freeland announced they will not be hosting their “A Night with Santa and Lighted Orchard” event this year.

In the Facebook post on Friday afternoon, Leaman’s said the choice did not come easily because they know their Santa Night brings the community a lot of joy, but they said it is essential that they prioritize their mental and physical well-being.

“We need to take a step back, take a deep breath, and give ourselves the opportunity to recharge and regroup to make for an unforgettable 2024 season,” Leaman’s said.

Leaman’s assured the community that although they are taking a break from the event this year, they are planning to bring it back better than ever in 2024.

This season, they said they are looking into the possibility of having smaller events to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

The business said their store, bakery, and café will still be open until Dec. 24 as usual, and they are excited to host their Christmas Open House on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12.

Leaman’s also thanked the community for their unwavering support.

“This community has shown nothing but support throughout the years and we are reminded day after day how special we are to be surrounded by such incredible people,” the business said.

