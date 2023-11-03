McDonald’s offering free meal to veterans on Veterans Day

By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) – McDonald’s announced that participating restaurants across Michigan will be offering a free breakfast combo meal to current and former military members on Veterans Day.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, during breakfast hours, participating McDonald’s restaurants will be offering a meal to all veterans and current military members with a valid military ID, the company said.

McDonald’s said veterans can enjoy one free breakfast combo meal, which includes hash browns and any size soft drink, tea, or coffee.

The company said the meals are only available via dine-in or drive-thru, adding they are not available in the McDonald’s app.

Breakfast meals are available at McDonald’s until 10:30 a.m.

