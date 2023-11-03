Michigan House passes clean energy bill package

The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Democratic-led Michigan House of Representatives narrowly passed the House Clean Energy and Jobs Act and the Senate Clean Energy Future bill packages Thursday night.

Senate Bills 271, 273, and 502 passed by votes of 56-51, 56-52, and 56-52.

One of the bills would allow zoning exemptions for certain wind or solar energy projects.

Another would give the Michigan Public Service Commission the power to bypass local governments to approve solar energy plants, wind energy plants, and energy storage facilities that hold more than 100 megawatts of power.

The bill package now moves to the State Senate for their consideration. If they pass the bills it would move to the Governor’s desk for her approval.

In response to the passage of the legislation, state Rep. Jenn Hill (D-Marquette) released the following statement:

“These bills represent an opportunity for Michigan and the U.P. to reduce energy costs, improve grid reliability and move toward a future of energy independence. Renewable energy standards will create new opportunities for critical mining operations and spur significant investments in renewable energy infrastructure, and our region can leverage those investments to create jobs and spur economic growth.

“We also have an opportunity to draw down a historic allocation of federal funds through the implementation of these policies, bringing further investment to the state. I am eager to see the U.P. capitalize on this once-in-a-generation event.”

TV6 has reached out to state Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock) and state Rep. Dave Prestin (R-Cedar River) for their perspective on the bill package.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
The superintendent said staff and students are reporting illness, so the decision was made to...
State Street Academy in Bay City closed Friday due to illness
If Daylight Saving Time were permanent, the sunrise would affect all of Michigan with the sun...
What it would be like with and without the time change
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
There is a traffic alert.
21-year-old critically injured in crash on M-13

Latest News

Michigan man sentenced to decades in prison after pleading no contest in his parents’ 2021 slayings
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Nov. 3
BWell Saginaw Mental Healthopedia
BWell Saginaw launches new self-help mental health resource
school bus generic
Driver injured after crashing into school bus, police say
McDonald’s offering free meal to veterans on Veterans Day
McDonald’s offering free meal to veterans on Veterans Day