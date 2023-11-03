Montrose Community Schools’ bond proposal on the ballot

MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) - Montrose Community Schools is hoping its bond proposal gets a passing grade from voters on Tuesday.

“It is a zero mil increase to our community. So, the idea is to extend out the bond that we currently have in place,” said Linden Moore, the superintendent for Montrose Community Schools.

This means residents will not pay more in taxes. The current bond, which is proposed to be extended, goes out until 2031.

If passed on Nov. 7, it would be extended to 2046 and would net a total of $15.9 million.

Moore said community input will be included in the final decision.

“We’re going to utilize a lot of the feedback and some of the meetings and surveys that we did to make some improvements to the district,” Moore said. “These are all going to be facility in general, and then there are specific things along the way that these funds are going to be used for.”

That includes upgrades to academics, the arts department, athletics, and a complete renovation and addition to the auditorium. Auditorium upgrades are expected to cost $4.3 million.

Another important item on the list is safety upgrades.

“A lot of alarm systems that we’re upgrading. Redesigning our middle school office area, it needs to be turned and moved a little bit and give better secure access in there,” Moore said.

He said the renovations will be made in segments.

“We’re going to do this over a couple of series. And the reason being is, first of all, I like to go slow to go fast. I want to make sure things get done right, I want to take our time to make sure each project is done well and fully complete before we start on some other things,” he said.

If the proposal passes, the district plans to receive the $15.9 million in two lump sums to save money on interest.

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

