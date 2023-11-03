Mostly dry weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Clouds have filled back in around Mid-Michigan today, taking away the bright vibes we’ve picked up the last few days.

Interestingly enough, although the clouds have moved back in, temperatures got warmer this afternoon with many reaching back into the lower and middle 50s. Winds have remained breezy out of the southwest, but should start coming down tonight and into the start of the weekend on Saturday.

While a shower is possible tonight, we don’t expect everyone to see one and they shouldn’t be showers that ruin your evening.

This Evening & Overnight

It’s one of those nights where the radar looks a lot worse than it actually is at ground level. While there is likely rain high up in the atmosphere, the air at the ground is still quite dry. Because of this, much of the rain is likely evaporating before hitting the surface, so many of us won’t see showers, or they’ll remain very light if your town is one of the “chosen ones” tonight.

You might be more prone to see virga tonight before the sun goes down, which are the rain fall streaks you see from a distance that don’t make contact with the ground. Rainfall amounts should be less than 0.10″.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the 30s and 40s. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be a mix of 40s and 50s this evening, with a mix of 30s and 40s for overnight lows. Those farther northwest of the Tri-Cities region should be in the 30s, with those southeast mostly in the 40s.

Saturday & Sunday

Areas farther to the southeast will be more exposed to clouds on Saturday, while those farther north will have sun. (WNEM)

There may be a cloud vs. sun split on Saturday as the cold frontal boundary passing us tonight gets hung up to our southeast on Saturday. Since it won’t be clearing the area by a wide margin, the clouds associated with it will likely hang around longer. The southeastern half of the viewing area (Thumb, Tri-Cities, Flint area) may struggle to get rid of clouds most of the day, with the northwestern half likely being much luckier.

Highs on Saturday will be near 50. (WNEM)

This isn’t to say we won’t see any sun in these areas on Saturday, but some will likely deal with mostly cloudy skies more often than those to the northwest. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, with a northeast wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The front should make progress on Saturday night, with a clearing trend into Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 30s on Sunday morning, with some sunshine to start the day.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back on Saturday night!

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the 30s and 40s. (WNEM)

We should see a fair amount of sun on Sunday, with highs expected to be around the same territory in the 40s and 50s. Winds will take a southwesterly turn once again, but should remain reasonably light around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Clouds will increase through the day, but our current expectation (as of Friday evening) is that rain should hold off until sometime on Monday. Lows on Sunday night will be in the upper half of the 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.