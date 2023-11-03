Saginaw Spirit score late but can’t complete comeback against Erie

By Cole Martens
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Spirit looking to bounce back after two straight losses, Saginaw hosting Erie.

The Otters add to their lead in the third period. On the powerplay, Spencer Sova fires one, that lights the lamp, it’s 6-4 Erie.

The Spirit not giving up, Zayne Parekh gives it up to Valentin Zhugin, he snipes one for the goal with 5.7 seconds to go, But it was too little too late as the Spirit fall, 6-5.

