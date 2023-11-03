Several Mid-Michigan high school volleyball teams claim a district championship

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was the opening night of the Michigan high school volleyball district finals.

Several Michigan teams were in action tonight and here are the results from across the area:

Saginaw Heritage 3 Bay City Western 1

Hartland 3 Fenton 1

Flushing 3 Grand Blanc 0

Gladwin3 Remus Chippewa Hills 0

North Branch 3 Imlay City 0

Mt. Morris 3 Owosso 0

Frankenmuth 3 Birch Run 0

Beal City 3 Beaverton 2

Millington 3 Otisville Lakeville Memorial 0

Cass City 3 Unionville-Sebewaing 0

Ovid-Elsie 3 Ithaca 1

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 3 New Lothrop 1

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 3 Fulton 1

Saginaw Nouvel 3 Mayville 0

Ubly 3 Cassville 0

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.