Several Mid-Michigan high school volleyball teams claim a district championship
Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was the opening night of the Michigan high school volleyball district finals.
Several Michigan teams were in action tonight and here are the results from across the area:
- Saginaw Heritage 3 Bay City Western 1
- Hartland 3 Fenton 1
- Flushing 3 Grand Blanc 0
- Gladwin3 Remus Chippewa Hills 0
- North Branch 3 Imlay City 0
- Mt. Morris 3 Owosso 0
- Frankenmuth 3 Birch Run 0
- Beal City 3 Beaverton 2
- Millington 3 Otisville Lakeville Memorial 0
- Cass City 3 Unionville-Sebewaing 0
- Ovid-Elsie 3 Ithaca 1
- Saginaw Valley Lutheran 3 New Lothrop 1
- Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 3 Fulton 1
- Saginaw Nouvel 3 Mayville 0
- Ubly 3 Cassville 0
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.