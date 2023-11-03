Several Mid-Michigan high school volleyball teams claim a district championship

By Cole Martens
Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was the opening night of the Michigan high school volleyball district finals.

Several Michigan teams were in action tonight and here are the results from across the area:

  • Saginaw Heritage 3 Bay City Western 1
  • Hartland 3 Fenton 1
  • Flushing 3 Grand Blanc 0
  • Gladwin3 Remus Chippewa Hills 0
  • North Branch 3 Imlay City 0
  • Mt. Morris 3 Owosso 0
  • Frankenmuth 3 Birch Run 0
  • Beal City 3 Beaverton 2
  • Millington 3 Otisville Lakeville Memorial 0
  • Cass City 3 Unionville-Sebewaing 0
  • Ovid-Elsie 3 Ithaca 1
  • Saginaw Valley Lutheran 3 New Lothrop 1
  • Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 3 Fulton 1
  • Saginaw Nouvel 3 Mayville 0
  • Ubly 3 Cassville 0

