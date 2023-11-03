Start your shopping early at Frankenmuth’s Holiday Open House

By Lauren Piesko
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Have you started holiday shopping yet? Get an early start today in Frankenmuth.

The Bavarian Inn Restaurant in Frankenmuth hosts its annual Holiday Open House Friday. All Bavarian Inn Castle Shops are participating, as well as select Frankenmuth River Place Shops and Covered Bridge Shops: Frank’s Muth and the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus.

With 15 stores to shop, Frankenmuth Gift Shop President Katie Zehnder said there’s something for everyone.

“It’s a special event, because we partner with a non-profit,” Zehnder said. “This year, its Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan and if you make a donation in any of our participating stores, you get a 20 percent off discount card to shop.”

Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan is a homeless shelter in Saginaw. CEO Dan Streeter said they’re actively working to provide emergency shelter as temperatures cool down outside.

“Last night, 235 people came to our doors, needing a place to stay,” Streeter said. “We’re helping them with three meals a day, a nice warm bed to be able to sleep in, hygiene products, counseling--helping people get back on their feet and then, as well when they get ready to move into their own home, helping them with all the material goods they need to set up their new home.”

You can receive a 20 percent off discount card by bringing in a cash donation or any canned food donations for the local food pantries.

For a full list of shops, click here.

