State Street Academy in Bay City closed Friday due to illness

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - State Street Academy in Bay City announced on social media it is closed Friday, Nov. 3 after a recent illness outbreak in staff and students.

The pre-K group has reported croup and a few families have reported RSV in their kids, a note from Superintendent Lisa Leimeister said.

A sanitation crew will clean the school today. Students won’t return to class until Wednesday, Nov. 8 because Monday, Nov. 6 and Tuesday, Nov. 7 are teacher development days.

If you have any questions, please call the school office at (989)-684-6484.

