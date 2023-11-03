State Street Academy in Bay City closed Friday due to illness

The superintendent said staff and students are reporting illness, so the decision was made to...
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - State Street Academy in Bay City announced on social media it is closed Friday, Nov. 3 after a recent illness outbreak in staff and students.

The pre-K group has reported croup and a few families have reported RSV in their kids, a note from Superintendent Lisa Leimeister said.

A sanitation crew will clean the school today. Students won’t return to class until Wednesday, Nov. 8 because Monday, Nov. 6 and Tuesday, Nov. 7 are teacher development days.

If you have any questions, please call the school office at (989)-684-6484.

