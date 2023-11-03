Thomas Twp. police announce Operation Safe Delivery

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The Thomas Township Police Department announced Operation Safe Delivery to help reduce package thefts in the community this holiday season.

The police department said starting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and running through Monday, Jan. 1, residents of Thomas Township can choose to have their online packages delivered to the Thomas Township Police Department.

The department said these packages would be accepted by employees of the department and stored in a secured area.

The owner can then go to the police department to pick up their package by providing a government-issued ID that matches the name on the package, providing an order confirmation receipt, and signing a release form.

The department said they will only accept packages from USPS, UPS, FedEx, and Amazon, adding packages cannot weigh more than 50 pounds and cannot contain any hazardous materials, flammable liquids, illegal contraband, live animals, weapons, or ammunition.

The service is open to all residents of Thomas Township at no cost to them, the department said.

Packages must include the recipient’s name and be shipped to Operation Safe Delivery, 8215 Shields Dr., Saginaw, MI 48609.

