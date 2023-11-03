Thomas Twp. police announce Operation Safe Delivery

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The Thomas Township Police Department announced Operation Safe Delivery to help reduce package thefts in the community this holiday season.

The police department said starting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and running through Monday, Jan. 1, residents of Thomas Township can choose to have their online packages delivered to the Thomas Township Police Department.

The department said these packages would be accepted by employees of the department and stored in a secured area.

The owner can then go to the police department to pick up their package by providing a government-issued ID that matches the name on the package, providing an order confirmation receipt, and signing a release form.

The department said they will only accept packages from USPS, UPS, FedEx, and Amazon, adding packages cannot weigh more than 50 pounds and cannot contain any hazardous materials, flammable liquids, illegal contraband, live animals, weapons, or ammunition.

The service is open to all residents of Thomas Township at no cost to them, the department said.

Packages must include the recipient’s name and be shipped to Operation Safe Delivery, 8215 Shields Dr., Saginaw, MI 48609.

Read next:
Gun control bills passed to protect survivors of domestic violence
Sig Sauer handgun
Judge rejects Grand Blanc woman’s request to remove her from fake elector case
Amy Facchinello
Leaman’s Green Applebarn will not host Santa Night event this year
christmas lights generic
AG warns of imposter scam targeting elderly, disabled
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
The superintendent said staff and students are reporting illness, so the decision was made to...
State Street Academy in Bay City closed Friday due to illness
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
If Daylight Saving Time were permanent, the sunrise would affect all of Michigan with the sun...
What it would be like with and without the time change
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck

Latest News

The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
Michigan House passes clean energy bill package
christmas lights generic
Leaman’s Green Applebarn will not host Santa Night event this year
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG warns of imposter scam targeting elderly, disabled
Amy Facchinello
Judge rejects Grand Blanc woman’s request to remove her from fake elector case