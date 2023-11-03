The top tennis players from around the world meet at the Dow Tennis Classic

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s the 35th Annual Dow Tennis Classic Event that features current and rising stars in women’s tennis!

Today match-ups determine who will be heading to the quarterfinals tomorrow.

Heading into the tournament, several of the top players from around the world have been on the court to compete in Midland.

“The tennis itself, we have seven player in the top 100 in the world, which in itself for this level event is unhear of and we have four players in the top 50 and all of them are winning,” said Alex Guthrie, the Dow Tennis Classic Tournament Manager. “Our top seeds are defiantly showing up and they want to win here in Midland. The tennis here is incredible.”>

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.