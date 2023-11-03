The top tennis players from around the world meet at the Dow Tennis Classic

By Cole Martens
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s the 35th Annual Dow Tennis Classic Event that features current and rising stars in women’s tennis!

Today match-ups determine who will be heading to the quarterfinals tomorrow.

Heading into the tournament, several of the top players from around the world have been on the court to compete in Midland.

“The tennis itself, we have seven player in the top 100 in the world, which in itself for this level event is unhear of and we have four players in the top 50 and all of them are winning,” said Alex Guthrie, the Dow Tennis Classic Tournament Manager. “Our top seeds are defiantly showing up and they want to win here in Midland. The tennis here is incredible.”>

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG’s office warning Michigan residents of smartphone voice search scams
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
If Daylight Saving Time were permanent, the sunrise would affect all of Michigan with the sun...
What it would be like with and without the time change
There is a traffic alert.
M-13 in Saginaw Co. back open following crash
Crash in Fenton Twp.
All lanes of NB US-23 in Fenton Twp. open after crash, 2 injured

Latest News

Saginaw Spirit score late but can't come back in loss to Erie
Spirit score late but can't come back in loss to Erie
The top tennis players from around the world meet at the Dow Tennis Classic
The top tennis players from around the world meet at the Dow Tennis Classic
Several Mid-Michigan high school volleyball teams claim a district championship
Several Mid-Michigan high school volleyball teams claim a district championship
Saginaw Spirit score late but can't come back in loss to Erie
Saginaw Spirit score late but can’t complete comeback against Erie