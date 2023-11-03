UAW leaders approve Stellantis deal for ratification

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - United Auto Workers leaders from across the country met in Detroit Thursday to discuss the union’s tentative agreement with Stellantis.

Union leadership believe they’ve “squeezed every dime out of the company” and voted to send the agreement to members for ratification.

The agreement doesn’t have everything the union sought, like restoring pensions, but leadership is very happy with the roughly four and a half year contract.

Members will get a 25% raise, cost of living adjustments and a $5,000 ratification bonus. In addition, thousands of temporary workers will become full-time upon ratification.

Stellantis will also invest nearly 19 billion dollars in an idled plant in Belvidere, Illinois for the production of a new truck.

”We forced a company to change course in places like Trenton Engine and Toledo Machining,” UAW President Shawn Fain said. “Where they wanted to cut, we made them invest, and for the first time in a long time, we’ve done the unthinkable: reopened a plant.”

Stellantis UAW members also will have access to a leasing program and to significantly discounted vehicles.

Fain said the union wanted to channel the spirit of its past members with this work stoppage, and leadership thinks they have.

“We called it the Stand Up Strike as an echo of our union’s founding victory, the sit-down strike,” Fain said. “We wanted to reach back to our roots and revive the fighting spirit of Flint in the 1930s, but we were also looking to the future.”

That future includes trying to grow the union.

Fain cited wage gains by workers at Toyota after UAW gains were announced.

“Even though you’re not yet members of our union, that pay raise Toyota is giving you is the UAW bump,” Fain said. “UAW. That stands for, ‘You are welcome.’ You’re welcome to join our ‘stand up’ movement.”

43,000 Stellantis UAW members are expected to vote on this tentative agreement over the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, workers at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne voted 81% in favor of their deal.

Voting at Ford continues through Nov. 17.

The union’s national General Motors council will vote Friday on whether to send its deal with GM to workers.

