Warmer but breezy Friday with a few evening sprinkles

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures that are warmer than earlier this week will still be around Mid-Michigan today, this afternoon should actually even be a little warmer than Thursday was! This does come at the cost of some breezy weather today though, but on the flip-side today’s wind has allowed temperatures to trend upward. The weekend is also now completely dry so you’ll be able to carry on with any outdoor plans or yard work you may have!

Today

Out to the bus stops you’ll notice the breeze is a little stronger than yesterday morning. Wind gusts will already be near 20-25 mph by mid-morning, then closer to 30 mph by noon. Eventually, the strongest wind gusts today will slightly exceed 30 mph in the mid-afternoon, before slowing back down to around 10 to 20 mph by Friday Night Lights time. The wind direction will be southwesterly all day. This has allowed our high temperature forecast to increase a little bit though, today we should be closer to 53 degrees! In Flint and much of the Thumb, temperatures may even be able to come closer to 55 degrees.

Friday will get into the lower 50s. (WNEM)

A weak disturbance is going to try to bring a few sprinkles this afternoon and even, possibly even a few isolated showers. Fortunately, this isn’t a significant chance of rain and anything that does form will stay light. You should still be able to carry on with your evening plans as normal, but if you’ll be out be sure to check in with the Interactive Radar on the TV5 First Alert Weather App! Also, click here for Friday Night Lights game forecasts!

Friday Evening could have a few sprinkles or light, isolated showers. (WNEM)

Tonight

Past a few of the early sprinkles, any showers will come to an end through the course of the overnight. Additionally, clouds will break up just slightly leading to more of a partly cloudy sky.

Any sprinkles will wind down through the night. (WNEM)

Lows will fall to around 39 degrees with a southwest wind shifting to the north at a speed of 5 to 15 mph. Our northern counties will be nearly ten degrees cooler due to the northerly shift in the wind.

Friday night will have lows falling into the 30s for most, but even colder up north. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

Sunday is now dry! (WNEM)

Starting from the north on Saturday, clouds will break up a little. This will lead to more of a partly to mostly cloudy sky for your Saturday. Clouds are going to be a little more stubborn near Flint and our southern counties though. With a northeasterly wind, temperatures have trended downwards slightly with a high only around 51 degrees. As wind speeds stay light though at 5 to 10 mph, it shouldn’t be feeling too bad for your Saturday!

Most should get into the lower 50s. (WNEM)

Sunday is now completely dry and will have similar conditions to Saturday, just with a southwest wind. Speeds remain at 5 to 10 mph and temperatures will get up to around 52 degrees in the afternoon. For cloud coverage, it should lean heavier in the evening than the morning, so it’ll almost be like an increasing clouds type of day. Due to skies trending a little bit clearer mid-weekend though, lows have cooled off for Saturday night. Now, Saturday night should fall to around 36 degrees.

Sunday will be a comfortable day! (WNEM)

Overall, it’ll be a pleasant weekend before the next best chance of rain on Monday. A few thunderstorms are possible on Monday too, but it does bring a brief warm day! Head to the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast for a look at those temperatures. Have a wonderful and safe weekend!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.