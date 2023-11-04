Drier weekend, some sunshine Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures started the morning in the middle 30s-middle 40s, depending on location. Folks closer to Lake Huron started warmer as northeast winds brought in slightly warmer air from over the lake. This afternoon temperatures will only slowly warm into the lower 50s for a couple hours before cooling off into the lower-middle 30s overnight. A few of our northern areas make see some brief upper 20s early Sunday morning.

Expect today to be a drier day with no rain chances (yay!). We will be mostly cloudy today -- though albeit a few chances for brief sunshine do exist. Northwestern areas (Clare-Harrison-Houghton Lake) may work in some true sunset before the sun sets this evening as skies begin to clear -- or at the very least a nice sunset is possible up there.

Clouds clear out overnight giving way to sunshine to start Sunday.

REMINDER: Set your clocks back one hours tonight & check your fire alarms!

Clearing skies Saturday night allow for sunshine as we wake up Sunday and that sunrise will come about a quarter after 7am. Sunshine will remain in place, at least for folks near and south of the Bay, through the first half of the day before clouds fill back in later Sunday afternoon and evening which give way to cloudy skies Sunday night.

After starting cold Sunday morning, temperatures again return to the lower 50s Sunday. Overnight, due to clouds, temperatures will remain warmer, only cooling into the lower 40s.

