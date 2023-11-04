Flint’s 7th ward meets over proposed Priority Waste contract

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday, Nov. 4, Flint City Councilwoman Candice Mushatt hosted a community meeting for 7th ward resident over a proposed Priority Waste contract extension.

“We want to make sure that we make an informed vote,” Mushatt said. “And when I say we. This seat belongs to everyone in the seventh ward.”

Many 7th ward residents came out Friday evening to the Brennan Senior Center to learn about the contract. Priority Waste is the garbage collection company serving Flint.

Flint’s Waste Services Coordinator Heather Griffin was the special guest. She went through a list of questions from residents about the contract and explained why residents should support it.... something the mayor strongly agrees with.

“We just wanted to make sure that people understood that this is a good deal for the city of Flint,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “Turning away millions of dollars to benefit the residents. They handle service at no additional increase of cost. It’s a great thing.”

But that thought is not shared by everyone in the 7th ward. Many senior citizens in attendance were concerned about the cost of services moving forward. They explained that people their age are more likely to be on a limited income.

Flint activist A.C. Dumas and others in attendance feel residents are already struggling.

“Seniors, we can’t afford no new taxes and more taxes,” Dumas said. “Remember, we’re seniors. And a lot of us have budget incomes.

Many seniors there said they have a hard time believing residents will not end up having to pay something for the new waste services.

An informal vote was held see how many were in favor of the contract. It ended in a tie. City council has until Nov. 30 for its own official vote.

