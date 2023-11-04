Midland bolsters electric vehicle fleet with new vans

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Midland is electrifying its public transportation fleet with two new electric transit vans and EV infrastructure.

The city has had this in the works for its Dial-A-Ride program for two years.

“These are Ford EV transit vans, so they actually seat up to six walk-on passengers and one passenger in a wheel chair,” said Dial-A-Ride manager Amy Bidwell. “We’re thrilled. We’re happy to be contributing in a positive way in the environmental factors in Midland and moving forward with the next version of vehicles.

Manager Amy Bidwell said Consumers Energy also recently gifted Dial-A-Ride a third electric transit van. The service is offered to the general public, including the elderly and disabled.

Reservations can be made as far as 30 days in advance and are available Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

