Mt. Pleasant host district finals game, couldn’t hold off a strong Forest Hills Central

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The high school football district finals continued as Mt. Pleasant, who’s on a 9-game winning streak, looked to keep the trophy at home as they host Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central.

Mt. Pleasant looking for their first district title since 2015.

They would fall behind 10-0 early though, Logan Borodychuk finds Tyler Hutchins down the middle for a 16-yard gain.

Forest Hills Central would get the ball back, Mason McDonald to Brendan Cargill. He makes a move and pushes for the 29-yard touchdown to make it 17-0.

Just over 30 second left in the half, McDonald to Cargill again for 19-yards and a touchdown for the Rangers as they go up 24-0.

Last play of the half, Oilers Borodychuk goes for it all on the hail mary and it’s answered by Easton Day for a 40-yard touchdown to make it a 24-7 game at half.

Forest Hills Central would win it 45-21.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.