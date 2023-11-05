Dry Sunday with morning sunshine

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Clouds have been clearing out of Mid-Michigan overnight given way to sunshine chances once the sun rises here shortly after 7am. Temperatures this morning are chilly for some areas. Depending on where you are you could be starting out anywhere between the middle 20s and lower 40s! Its easy to tell where the clouds have been overnight

Temperatures warm back into the lower 50s & upper 40s (north, tip of Thumb) this afternoon, feeling much like yesterday. The big differences today will be the sunshine during the morning and early afternoon before clouds return late this afternoon-evening, a more southwesterly wind, and of course sunset now around 5:30 PM.

Tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with SSW winds increasing to 5-15 mph and gusting around 20 mph. Lows hang in the lower-middle 40s.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Highs Monday have the chance to be quite a bit warmer for parts of Mid-Michigan as a storm system comes sweeping through the region. This storm system will bring stiff south-southwest winds that will transport warmth and some moisture into Mid-Michigan. Thus, tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week.

Temperatures should warm into the middle 50s for folks south of the Bay, while the lower-middle 50s are more likely for folks near and north of the Bay.

Winds will be strongest during the late morning and early afternoon -- gusting between 25-35 mph.

Showers will also be possible tomorrow, again most likely during the late morning and early afternoon. These showers are likely to bring the chance for a few heavier downpours and possibly even a rumble of thunder here or there. Strong wind gusts may also be associated with these showers as they swing through. All of Mid-Michigan has a chance for rain around mid-day Monday but the highest chances will be for folks north of the Saginaw Bay. Its not impossible for a town here or there to go without any activity on Monday.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.