Michigan keeps their undefeated season going as they blowout Purdue at home

By Cole Martens
Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan is currently ranked third in the College Football Rankings as they took on Purdue.

The Wolverines start out well, J.J. McCarthy going downfield to Donovan Edwards, he gets a foot inbounds for the big gain.

That leads to the give is to Blake Corum, he punches it in. Michigan goes up 7-0.

They’d keep rolling, McCarthy with the quick pass out to Tyler Morris, he has some space in front of him and picks up a solid gain.

On the same drive it’s guess who again, Corum, he finds the endzone for a second time in the first quarter, it’s 14-0.

Michigan’s offense would start clicking again in the third quarter. They hand it to Semaj Morgan on the end around, it fools Purdue and then he shows off the speed! A big score in the game extends the lead to 27-6.

The Wolverines would pile it on, the give to Corum, he finds his way in for the score.

Michigan would add on another touchdown, this time the handoff is to Edwards. he gets across the goal line.

As the Wolverines take down Purdue tonight, 41-13.

