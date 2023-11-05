Michigan State pick up first Big Ten win of the season at home against Nebraska

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s the last game at Spartan Stadium this season for MSU and the Spartans are looking to finally get their first Big 10 win today against Nebraska on Senior Day.

1st quarter for the Spartans. Katin Houser takes the snap and makes the pass over to Jaylan Franklin who gets the 1st down and much more as he picks up 46 yards on the catch. The drive was finished off with a field goal for MSU to take the first lead 3-0.

2nd quarter, MSU is down 7-3. Houser is going to sling this one to Alante Brown. It’s a trick play as Brown throws it to Montorie Foster Jr. for a big 42-yard gain.

Now Houser looking to throw it again, this time over the middle he finds Christian Fitzpatrick for the 11-yard touchdown for MSU to take the lead back 10-7.

4th quarter it’s 13-10 MSU and Sam Leavitt is in at quarterback. He takes the snap, looking to his right, throws it over to Montorie Foster Jr. who makes the incredible grab to get the touchdown to put MSU up 20-10.

With under 4 minutes to go, Nebraska would drive down the field and Emmett Johnson caps off the drive, getting in for the short touchdown to make it a 3-point game.

Under 2 minutes to go, Nebraska back with the ball looking to take the lead. Heinrich Haarberg gets sacked though in the backfield and the ball is loose. Cal Haladay will recover it for the Spartans and with 3 turnovers on the day, Michigan State gets their first win in the Big 10 as they hold off Nebraska 20-17.

It’s a big moment for Interim Head Coach Harlon Barnett who picks up his first win as MSU Head Coach.

“Finally right? Finally. Finally got us a victory. I’m really happy for our guys,” said Harlon Barnett, Michigan State interim head coach. “All we talked about was finish, finish, finish and that’s what they did. We finally finished one a got a victory so really really happy for our players.”

“Oh it was great. You know, just after the game seeing him smile and being with his family and stuff like, that’s moments we live for. said Montorie Foster Junior, Michigan State Wide Receiver. ”I’m glad he had that moment and we had our moment so it was definitely fun.”

Well after a win like that, it is definitely a good time to celebrate for MSU but the Spartans will have to switch gears going into next week as they prepare to head into Columbus to take on number 1 ranked Ohio State next Saturday.

