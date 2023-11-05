SVSU dominates Northern Michigan in final home game of the season

By Cole Martens
Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Valley State University played their final home game of the season against Northern Michigan.

In the 4th quarter, Willie Taylor steps back and goes deep to Raid Zerki who makes the catch for a 38-yard gain.

Next play, Austin Bills takes the handoff, goes right into the pile and just gets in for the 5-yard touchdown.

Cardinals next drive, Nick Patterson sees a hole and keeps it himself, makes some moves for a 35-yard gain.

SVSU would cap off the drive with a Ryan Heicher 35-yard field goal.

SVSU give the fans a show in the final home game winning 62-17.

