Animal shelter kicks off fundraising campaign for expansions, improvements

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Adopt-A-Pet Inc. in Fenton is kicking off a Capital Campaign to raise $1 million in funds for a new on-site Training and Enrichment Center, an expansion to the medical center, updates to its existing buildings.

The Training and Enrichment Center will be a 4,000-square-foot building which will provide space for dogs to play and receive training indoors when cold winters and rainy seasons hit. Additionally, the center will give Adopt-A-Pet Inc. the opportunity to hold year-round puppy classes. This is a completely new building at the shelter’s location and will be fully furnished with bathrooms and a storage area.

Adopt-A-Pet, Inc. provides spays/neuters and medical care to more than 1,100 of its own animals annually. Additionally, the medical center and staff provide reduced-cost services to several other rescue groups, which almost doubles the number of animals that receive services from Adopt-A-Pet, Inc.

The shelter has grown in the number of animals serviced but the 500-square-foot space has not. The medical center expansion’s goal is to provide more medical procedures, relaunch the community-wide low-cost spay/neuter program, and ramp up the Trap/Neuter/Return (TNR) program to spay and neuter community cats. Funding from the campaign will add an in-house laboratory and create a post-surgery area to provide a space where dogs and cats can re-coop from surgery in a dedicated, separate space.

Adopt-A-Pet, Inc.’s 17-year-old buildings are in “much need” of improvements. The following are improvements the shelter intends to make with the funding:

The dog building’s worn flooring will be replaced

The main building bathroom will be replaced

New siding and exterior improvements will be made to both buildings

Update and expand cat areas

Create a “Zen Den” outdoor sensory area for dogs and puppies

The Capital Campaign’s funding goal is to reach $1 million. The shelter said a very generous donor is kick-starting the campaign by pledging $250,00 and matching every donation over $1,000 by Dec. 31, 2023.

“Gifts of $5,000 double to $10,000, and $20,000 turns into $40,000! Thus, $250,000 worth of donations doubles to $500,000 which is halfway to the goal! For those interested in furthering their legacy, there are various naming rights available,” the shelter said.

For more information on the Adopt-A-Pet, Inc. Capital Campaign, or the organization as a whole, call Adopt-A-Pet, Inc. Director Jody Maddock at 810-629-0723 or visit the shelter’s website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.