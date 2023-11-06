Anna Kalinskaya wins Dow Tennis Classic in Midland

Against Jana Fett, Kalinskaya won the final match 2 sets to 0 to take the Championship
By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - For the past week, the top women’s tennis players from around the world were in Midland to compete in the Dow Tennis Classic. Today, a champion was crowned.

The stage was set for the final match as Jana Fett faced off against Anna Kalinskaya. It was back and forth between those two in the first set.

Kalinskaya would end the first set strong and take it 7-5. In set two Kalinskaya took a 4-2 game lead but Fett would begin to fight back.

Another long rally would end with Kalinskaya hitting it pass the serves line out of bounds. The game would goes to Fett.

Later in the set, Kalinskaya is up 5-4 was one point away from claiming the tournament title. They would go back in forth but Fett would hit the net and that would be it.

Anna Kalinskaya would win the match 2-0 and is crowned the 2023 Dow Tennis Classic Champion.

