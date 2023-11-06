Anti-robocall task force issues warning letters to 8 VolP providers

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force issued warning letters to eight Voice over Internet Protocol (VolP) providers that appear to be continuing to transmit suspected illegal robocalls on behalf of one or more clients.

The AG’s office said the letters were “intended to serve as additional notification” to the VolP providers about the Task Force’s concerns regarding the calls, warning the providers to “cease transmitting any illegal traffic immediately.”

The letters were issued to the following providers:

All Access Telecom, Inc.,

Lingo Telecom, LLC,

NGL Communications, LLC,

Range, Inc.,

RSCom Business, LLC,

Telcast Network, LLC,

ThinQ Technologies, Inc., and

Telcentris, Inc. dba Voxox.

Nessel announced the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force in August of last year. The AG’s office said the task force was formed to investigate and take legal action against companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.

Nessel provided the following tips to avoid scam calls:

Be wary of callers who ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency.

Look out for prerecorded calls from imposters posing as government agencies.

If you suspect fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and do not provide any personal information.

If you suspect you have been the victim of identity theft through robocalls or other means, or if you’d like to learn more, go to the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s website to learn about identity theft prevention and recovery.

You can also contact the Consumer Protection Team at 877-765-8388 or visit the AG’s website to file a “do not text or call” complaint.

Nessel said she is committed to further reducing the number of illegal robocalls and texts coming to Michigan residents.

