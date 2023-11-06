Consumers invests more than $1M into Flint for bill reduction, quality of life improvements

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy invested more than $1 million in 2023 into several ZIP codes in Flint and surrounding areas to improve quality of life and reduce bills for its customers.

The investment initiatives in Flint and the surrounding areas will serve as a playbook for future work to improve quality of life and bill reduction in historically disadvantaged Michigan communities, Consumers said.

The initiatives were free to customers and targeted essential health and safety improvements for homes and multifamily complexes.

“One of our priorities at Consumers Energy is to provide the energy our customers need, and to ensure we’re caring for all customers and communities we serve,” said Angela Thompkins, chief diversity officer and vice president of community affairs for Consumers Energy. “That means recognizing the unique challenges individuals or communities may face, and structuring the services we provide to ensure they can live safer and healthier lives.”

Consumers said the program was designed in collaboration with environmental justice experts and advocates, including the Michigan Public Service Commission, community and local elected officials, and nonprofit agencies.

The program includes the following efforts:

Collaborating with the city of Flint to bundle upgrades by performing follow-up home energy analyses in homes receiving the city’s lead-based paint abatement assistance to improve quality of life and reduce energy usage and bills.

Connecting residents with diagnosed respiratory conditions to energy and home upgrades using healthy building materials to improve air quality and reduce energy usage and bills.

Targeting single and multi-family residences with a specific and expanded portfolio of energy efficiency upgrades, such as furnace repairs, weatherization, etc.

Consumers will continue investments into Flint through 2024 and plans to expand the program to other communities across the state.

For more information about assistance programs, call 211 - a free, statewide service.

