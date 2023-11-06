Do Not Eat deer advisory for Clark’s Marsh remains in place

OSCODA TWP. Mich. (WNEM) - A Do Not Eat deer advisory is still in place after evidence found that deer within three miles of Clark’s Marsh were more likely to be contaminated with PFAS and PFOS in their liver and muscle tissue.

The Michigan departments of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Natural Resources (MDNR) are reminding hunters not to eat venison from deer taken within three miles of Clark’s Marsh located in Oscoda Township in Iosco County.

The findings of various per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS), including perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), is included in the 2021 report PFAS levels in Michigan deer from the Oscoda area, Iosco County.

A Do Not Eat advisory for all fish and aquatic or semi-aquatic wildlife taken from Clark’s Marsh also remains in place. The advisory includes fish, aquatic and semi-aquatic mammals (including muskrats), amphibians (including frogs), mollusks (including snails), reptiles (including turtles), and arthropods (including crayfish).

PFOS are associated with several negative health effects like liver damage, high cholesterol, and reduced fertility, MDHHS said, adding the advisories for Clark’s Marsh are in place to protect the health of Michiganders.

There are three separate health advisories currently in effect for Clark’s Marsh:

A Do Not Eat fish advisory, which has remained in effect since 2012

A Do Not Eat deer advisory issued in 2018, updated in 2019, and updated again in 2021 The 2021 update shrank the five-mile advisory area to a three-mile advisory area

A Do Not Eat resident aquatic and semi-aquatic wildlife advisory that has been in effect since 2019

For a map of the Do Not Eat deer advisory, click here.

For more information about PFAS, visit the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team’s website.

