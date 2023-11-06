Do Not Eat deer advisory for Clark’s Marsh remains in place

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCODA TWP. Mich. (WNEM) - A Do Not Eat deer advisory is still in place after evidence found that deer within three miles of Clark’s Marsh were more likely to be contaminated with PFAS and PFOS in their liver and muscle tissue.

The Michigan departments of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Natural Resources (MDNR) are reminding hunters not to eat venison from deer taken within three miles of Clark’s Marsh located in Oscoda Township in Iosco County.

The findings of various per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS), including perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), is included in the 2021 report PFAS levels in Michigan deer from the Oscoda area, Iosco County.

A Do Not Eat advisory for all fish and aquatic or semi-aquatic wildlife taken from Clark’s Marsh also remains in place. The advisory includes fish, aquatic and semi-aquatic mammals (including muskrats), amphibians (including frogs), mollusks (including snails), reptiles (including turtles), and arthropods (including crayfish).

PFOS are associated with several negative health effects like liver damage, high cholesterol, and reduced fertility, MDHHS said, adding the advisories for Clark’s Marsh are in place to protect the health of Michiganders.

There are three separate health advisories currently in effect for Clark’s Marsh:

  • A Do Not Eat fish advisory, which has remained in effect since 2012
  • A Do Not Eat deer advisory issued in 2018, updated in 2019, and updated again in 2021
    • The 2021 update shrank the five-mile advisory area to a three-mile advisory area
  • A Do Not Eat resident aquatic and semi-aquatic wildlife advisory that has been in effect since 2019

For a map of the Do Not Eat deer advisory, click here.

For more information about PFAS, visit the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team’s website.

Read next:
Michiganders can name turkey to be pardoned by Gov. Whitmer
Michiganders can name turkey to be pardoned by Gov. Whitmer
Animal shelter kicks off fundraising campaign for expansions, improvements
animal shelter generic
State awarded grant to help incarcerated residents get jobs
Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity graphic on a laptop with a Michigan map...
Michigan State Police encourage residents to prepare for winter emergencies
Commuting motorists were treated to a winter wonderland consisting of frost and snow on trees,...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Night Lights
TV5′s Game of the Week announced
Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon...
More fruit pouches for kids are being recalled because of illnesses linked to lead
Award Plaque
Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG warns of imposter scam targeting elderly, disabled

Latest News

Michiganders can name turkey to be pardoned by Gov. Whitmer
animal shelter generic
Animal shelter kicks off fundraising campaign for expansions, improvements
Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity graphic on a laptop with a Michigan map...
State awarded grant to help incarcerated residents get jobs
Northwood Esports is representing Team USA at the Valorant world championship in Turkey later...
Northwood Esports representing Team USA at world championship
Consumers Energy
Consumers invests more than $1M into Flint for bill reduction, quality of life improvements