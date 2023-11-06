Dry Tuesday, with falling temperatures

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a noisy, rainy, windy morning, with some pea-sized hail mixed in, we have quieted down significantly this evening.

About a week ago, many saw their first snowfall of the season. Today, there were severe thunderstorms around the state of Michigan. The saying we’re all used to: Pure Michigan. All of that is behind us now, and as we head into Tuesday, we should see quieter weather settle in before our next chance for wet weather returns on Wednesday.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies have briefly cleared out in many areas this evening, but now unfortunately we’re in that time of year where we won’t get to enjoy it very long as our sunset time is now in the 5 o’clock hour. This clearing won’t last long, as clouds are expected to fill back in overnight as our winds take a turn to a northwesterly direction.

Those winds will remain breezy overnight, with gusts relaxing from their peak this afternoon, but remaining between 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Projected temperatures at midnight tonight. These will likely be the high for Tuesday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Temperatures will be tricky overnight, with 40s and 50s much of the night. The tricky part, will be our temperatures that we see at midnight will likely be our high temperature for Tuesday, with falling temperatures into the morning hours.

Tuesday

Projected temperatures at 7 AM Tuesday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Those temperatures will continue to fall into the morning hours, before starting to rise a bit in the late morning and afternoon. They won’t rise much, with our afternoon temperatures likely in the lower and middle 40s.

Projected temperatures at 5 PM Tuesday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Those temperatures will be accompanied by a north northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts around 20 miles per hour.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the day Tuesday, with a chance for at least some partial clearing by the afternoon hours as winds turn more northerly. This clearing may not happen for everyone, especially the Thumb with the northerly winds still flowing right over Lake Huron.

Dry weather continues into Tuesday night, before our next round of precipitation arrives on Wednesday, as early as Wednesday morning. With lows in the 30s, we can’t rule out snowflakes mixing in with some of the showers early in the day Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.