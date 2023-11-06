Experts share winter weather preparedness tips

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - As winter approaches, so do the brutal storms that come with it. That’s why Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared this week “winter hazards awareness week” to get us all ready.

State police and local departments are echoing Whitmer’s message with some tips to prepare your home and vehicle for winter.

“It’s a good idea to have a week like this, especially right about now. If we have it any earlier people are going to forget about it, blow it off a little bit, where if we go too late, sometimes it’s too far in. So, this is about the right time now,” said Jay Rendon, chief of police for Davison Township.

Whitmer along with the Michigan State Police (MSP) Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD) are urging Michiganders to make winter emergency preparedness a priority.

“Preparedness can come in the form of weather stripping and winter caulking, insulating walls, and putting up plastic over doors and windows to keep that heat in and cold air out,” explained Lauren Thompson-Phillips, MSP/EMHSD public information officer. “I also want to insulate any water pipes that are along exterior windows or walls that may not have proper insulation to help prevent your pipes from freezing.”

Also make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are up and running.

Fall and winter months tend to see the highest number of cases of carbon monoxide poisoning because families are trying to keep warm through the use space heaters and furnaces.

“It doesn’t only happen in the winter, but it more commonly happens in the winter,” Thompson-Phillips said. “And a lot of it is during storms where there may be power outages, and people are using generators and they bring them indoors.”

According to officials, you should never do this.

In addition to your home, officials also encourage you to get your vehicles ready, inside and out.

“A tune-up if you need to. Check your tires make sure that’s good, your coolant system, which is in control of your heat and what not, make sure everything’s functional. Make sure you have a scraper, a brush. It’s not a bad idea to keep a blanket for emergencies,” Rendon said.

Other items to have on hand are water, non-perishable food, and a portable phone charger.

Experts also advise having your fireplace and chimney cleaned and inspected.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.